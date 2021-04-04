Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of NeoPhotonics worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,555 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 161.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 659,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,143,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 907,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. NeoPhotonics Co. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $647.47 million, a P/E ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $131,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,717 shares of company stock worth $899,764. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NPTN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

