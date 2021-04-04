Rhumbline Advisers Buys 673 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Ontrak worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTRK. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,699,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $361,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTRK opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $572.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

