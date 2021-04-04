Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,725 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $28.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Research analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

