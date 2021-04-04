Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,910 Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ZIX were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZIX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,360,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIX by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ZIX by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 70,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ZIX by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,032,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 277,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $441.88 million, a PE ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. Zix Co. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.