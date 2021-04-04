RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Up 1%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s share price shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €15.98 ($18.80) and last traded at €15.84 ($18.64). 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.68 ($18.45).

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.10.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.