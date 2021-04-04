Reviewing Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) & REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Li Auto alerts:

This table compares Li Auto and REV Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $41.88 million 545.42 -$359.16 million N/A N/A REV Group $2.28 billion 0.54 -$30.50 million $0.06 320.50

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Li Auto and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 9 1 2.92 REV Group 2 3 1 0 1.83

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $40.27, suggesting a potential upside of 59.49%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 32.40%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than REV Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A REV Group -1.35% 0.75% 0.26%

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors. This segment sells its products primarily under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, and Ferrara brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Marque, McCoy Miller, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands. The Commercial segment provides type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers primarily under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands to governmental bodies, including municipalities, such as fire departments, school districts, hospitals, and the U.S. federal government. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable recreational vehicles, and luxury coaches. This segment sells its vehicles under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest, and Lance brands through dealers. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.