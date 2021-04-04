Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 679 Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970,803 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,832,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 185,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.12. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.