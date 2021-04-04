Retirement Group LLC Invests $37,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,423,000 after buying an additional 502,813 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 91,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $206.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.03. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

