Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,274 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USO. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $41.84 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

