Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.