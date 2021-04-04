Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.88. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,075,138. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.