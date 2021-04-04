Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chimerix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chimerix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMRX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $817.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

