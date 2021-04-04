Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bloom Energy Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

NYSE:BE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,938. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

