Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.40. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 238.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average of $190.02. Repligen has a one year low of $92.90 and a one year high of $228.84.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock valued at $9,740,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

