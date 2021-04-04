renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $173,722.06 and approximately $3,557.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00077289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00330676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.41 or 0.00784731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00091456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027902 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016463 BTC.

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

