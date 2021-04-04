Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 2,179,900 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,179,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in UBS Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.