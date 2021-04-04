Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Chicago Rivet & Machine worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.95 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chicago Rivet & Machine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

