Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 550,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.42.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,547.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,151. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.