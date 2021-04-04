Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 54,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $83.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

