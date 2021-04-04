Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of The Bank of Princeton worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

