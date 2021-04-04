Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $36.20 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304 in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

