Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $76.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

