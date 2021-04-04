Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Reading International worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $135.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

In other Reading International news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $67,680.00. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $782,800 over the last ninety days. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

