RBF Capital LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 433,900 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

ORCL opened at $71.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

