RBF Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,137.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,071.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,803.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,199.44.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

