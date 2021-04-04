RBF Capital LLC Purchases 5,709 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $198.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.