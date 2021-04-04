RBF Capital LLC Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RBF Capital LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $337,000. Finally, United Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,121.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3,169.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,889.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,929.19.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

