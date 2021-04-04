RBF Capital LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,660,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,439 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,791,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baidu by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,897,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,593,000 after purchasing an additional 222,264 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $219.70 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.62.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

