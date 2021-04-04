Raymond James Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.64.

TSE VNP opened at C$4.68 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.13 million and a PE ratio of 173.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.03.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

