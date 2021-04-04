Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 4,505 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 593.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $20.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.