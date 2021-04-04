Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $327,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $26.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $27.51.

