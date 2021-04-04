Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,035 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,922,000 after buying an additional 170,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,318,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,719.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after buying an additional 870,823 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after buying an additional 532,417 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 38.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.25 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

