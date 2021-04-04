Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,175.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $611.82 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,116.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $968.10.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,403 shares in the company, valued at $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach bought 50 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.