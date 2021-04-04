Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,955,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,093 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 65,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 205,931 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $40.16 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

