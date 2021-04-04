Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,764 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

