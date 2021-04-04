Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 463 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

HES stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

