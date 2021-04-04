Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,248,627.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,633.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.