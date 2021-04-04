Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and $397,191.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 45.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,609.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,034.99 or 0.03532356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.07 or 0.00347280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.96 or 0.00952889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.34 or 0.00438013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.97 or 0.00392250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00309727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,655,091 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

