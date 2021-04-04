QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.79. 14,069,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,830,050. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

