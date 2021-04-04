Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issued By Northcoast Research

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EnerSys in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average is $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $41.43 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after buying an additional 272,627 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,020,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,715,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.