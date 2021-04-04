Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLAY. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.