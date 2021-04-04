Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.91.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

