Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Decreased by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Northern Trust stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.42 and its 200 day moving average is $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Northern Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 202,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.