Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. Stephens assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Freshpet stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $58.97 and a 1 year high of $173.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,449.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $1,312,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,369,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

