Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE XOM opened at $57.39 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $242.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

