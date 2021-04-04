Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,712,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 544,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.