Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Increased by Truist Securiti

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hydrofarm Holdings Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $57.49 on Friday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.