Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Forma Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.79). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,920,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,450,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after acquiring an additional 253,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

