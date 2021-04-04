Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Issued By DA Davidson

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other news, President David G. Antolik acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,973.14. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 76,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,064.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $264,544.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

