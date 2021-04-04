Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of HAFC opened at $19.92 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $611.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

